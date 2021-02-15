1 rgn in ‘red zone’, 5 rgns in ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the COVID-19 spread map, as of February 15, 2021, Pavlodar region is the only area in Kazakhstan to be in the «red zone», Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Other regions remain in the «green zone».

The tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the «red zone», whereas the areas in «yellow zone» keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. The restrictions may be eased in the areas in the «green zone», where the COVID-19 situation is stable.



