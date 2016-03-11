10,000 tickets sold for Golovkin vs. Wade fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the upcoming Gennady Golovkin vs. Dominic Wade fight scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on April 23, Kazinform has learnt from GGG's official VKontakte page.

In total, 17,500 tickets were available for the much anticipated fight on the first day of sales.

Earlier it was reported that WBA (Super)/IBO/WBC (Interim) and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KO) began training for the upcoming fight in late February.

This will be Golovkin's 35th professional fight. It is worth mentioning that Dominic Wade has kept his undefeated record intact to this day by winning all professional bouts in his career.