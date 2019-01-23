10 best colleges to be created in each region of Kazakhstan - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has assigned to establish 10 best colleges in each of the regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State tasked to create in each region a top university like Nazarbayev University with the involvement of foreign professors and 10 top colleges, which will be corresponding to the 100/200 principle. The President also proposed to provide the colleges with modern equipment.

"We will spend money on this and purchase 400 sets of state-of-the-art equipment for training in jobs. I suggest that all the systemic companies of Kazakhstan and large businesses of each region should be involved in this work," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

According to him, at the modernized educational institutions, there will be startup centers operating to support innovative projects of young people.

"As a result, within three years, we can train over 200,000 specialists under new standards, upgrade the skills of more than 15,000 teachers," the Head of State concluded.



Kazinform earlier reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.