10 die in building collapse in India's Mumbai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured after a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in India's financial capital Mumbai Thursday, police said, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua .

Ten others are feared trapped under the debris of the old building that collapsed around 8:45 a.m. local time on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in Mumbai's busy Bhendi Bazaar area.



"Eleven people have been rescued so far from the debris. We are looking for other survivors. The number of trapped people is, however, not confirmed," Mumbai Police officer Manoj Sharma told the media.



While 10 bodies have been pulled out of the debris, the injured have been rushed to J.J. Hospital, where the condition of some is said to be serious.



"As of now, the death toll stands at 10, and two firemen as well as 13 residents of the building, are being treated for their injuries," Dr. T. P. Lahane of J. J. Hospital told the media.



A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on the spot and carrying out rescue work along with 10 fire tenders that have been pressed into service.



The building, which was home to 11 families and a sweet shop on the ground floor, collapsed two days after Mumbai and its adjoining areas were lashed by heaviest rain in 12 years on Tuesday.



On Saturday. a building being demolished in Mumbai's Chandivali had crashed killing at least six people. And in July this year, 17 people were killed when a four-storey building in the city crumbled during renovations.