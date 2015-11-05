10 facts from the history of Kazakhstan-France relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akorda's press service shared 10 interesting facts from the history of Kazakhstan-France relations on its official Facebook page. The post is dated to President Nazarbayev's official two-day visit to the French Republic.

1. France recognized Kazakhstan's independence on January 7, 1992; 2. The President of Kazakhstan has visited France ten times in the past, including the last visit in 2012; 3. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Francois Hollande are expected to meet for the fifth time over the past three and a half years; 4. France is ranked 5th among Kazakhstan's largest trade partners; 5. Such French giants as Total, Danone, Peugeot, Alstom and more successfully operate in Kazakhstan; 6. The European Kurultay of Kazakhs was held in Paris in May 2013; 7. The Sorbonne Institute Kazakhstan, first in Central Asia, opened doors in Almaty in late 2014; 8. National carrier Air Astana launched Astana-Paris direct flight on March 29, 2015; 9. French President Charles de Gaulle was the first foreign leader to visit the Baikonur cosmodrome in June 1966; 10. Renowned Kazakh singer Amre Kashaubayev was the runner-up of an ethnographic concert within the framework of EXPO 1925 in Paris.