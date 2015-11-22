10 industrial projects to be launched in 2015-2017 in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 10 industrial projects are planned to be launched in 2015-2017 in Almaty region in the framework of regional maps of industrialization for 2015-2019.

Program of Forced Industrial Innovation Development (FIID) for 2010-2014 in Almaty region has implemented 48 projects worth 282.6 billion tenge. The projects created 7177 new jobs. Almaty region administration office has approved 10 projects worth 32.2 billion tenge within the regional map of industrialization for 2015-2019. It is expected that the new projects will create 1378 new jobs. It was noted that 6 projects are planned to be commissioned in 2015: "Construction of a pharmaceutical plant JV "Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm"; "Construction of a plant for the production of aluminum profiles LLP "Aluminium of Kazakhstan"; "Extraction and processing of iron ore to produce open-hearth pig iron for innovative technology of LLP "Bapy Mining"; "Production of wall panels and autoclaved cellular concrete blocks of LLP "Eco Panel"; "Modernization of the company for extraction of granite Curtin field of stone processing and construction of plant for production of building materials Ltd. "Kurta"; "Building of a stone processing plant LLP "Kazindustriya". In 2016 it is planned to introduce 3 projects "Plant for production of basalt fiber composite products LLP "Basalt-NPA", "Creation of an enterprise for the production of GRP pipes for water supply LLP "KAZKOMPOZIT LTD" and "Plant for the production of components for drip Irrigation LLP "Selbesu Agro". In 2017 the region plans to put into operation one project "High-strength concrete. New technology for the production of heavy-duty concrete and concrete products LLP "Ademi Company".