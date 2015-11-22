  • kz
    10 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Astana

    12:42, 22 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Explosion of a gas cylinder in a hostel in Astana injured 10 people including 6 children.

    November 21 a hostel in Astana city caught fire. Firefighting service of the city informed that a room on a second floor of a private house caught fire. Household objects and furniture were burning on the total area of 15 square meters. According to the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, a gas cylinder explosion caused the fire in the hostel. 10 injured including 6 children have been admitted to a hospital.

