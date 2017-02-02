  • kz
    10 injured in horrifying car crash in Shymkent

    10:30, 02 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ten people were injured in a horrifying road accident in the city of Shymkent on Wednesday evening, local police said.

    The police confirmed that the passenger bus №93 and the shuttle bus №77 collided at the interaction of Tauke Khan Avenue and Aimautov Street at 7:00 p.m. on February 1. "As a result of the collision, the shuttle bus driver and eight passengers were treated by paramedics at the scene. One man was hospitalized," the police said in a statement.



    A criminal case has been launched. The police are investigating who is to blame for the accident.



    According to witnesses, the passengers flew out of the windows of the shuttle bus when the vehicle collided.

