10 Kazakh nationals stay in Mexico - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan were not injured as a result of the second earthquake in Mexico, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"There are no Kazakh nationals among those killed and injured in the earthquake in Mexico. We confirm that 10 citizens of Kazakhstan are in Mexico now. They were not injured, and are keeping in touch with the embassy of our country in Mexico," the MFA press service told Kazinform.

According to TASS , at least 286 people were killed in a powerful earthquake that occurred in Mexico on Tuesday. 11 aftershocks were recorded after the quake. Over 40 buildings were destroyed in the country's capital. On Wednesday, Mexico declared three days of mourning.