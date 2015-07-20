  • kz
    10 kg of heroin seized from citizen of Tajikistan at Kazakh-Kyrgyz border

    13:53, 20 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh border guards have detained a citizen of Tajikistan with 10 kilograms of heroin, the press service of the Border Service under the National Security Committee reported.

    July 19 at 9.50 pm border guards of Kordai checkpoint detained a citizen of Tajikistan. The man was moving by a motor car from Kyrgyzstan to Russia via Kazakhstan. During the inspection a service dog uncovered 10 kg of heroin under the rear wings of the car. The man was put into a temporary detention center. Investigation is underway.

    Tajikistan Combating drugs Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Incidents
