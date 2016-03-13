10 killed, 24 injured in road mishap in western India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 10 people have been killed and over 24 others injured in a road mishap in the western Indian state of Gujarat, a police official said Sunday.

"The mishap happened when a tractor in which 35 people were travelling plunged into a 20-feet dry well at Signali in the state's Mahisagar district Saturday," he said, on condition of anonymity.

While 10 people were killed on the spot, those injured have been admitted to a local hospital where the condition of some are said to be serious, the official said.

"The victims were on their way to cremate a fellow villager when the mishap happened after the driver lost control of the tractor while reversing on a slope," he said.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, he added.

Source: Xinhua