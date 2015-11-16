  • kz
    10 large companies agreed to be EXPO-2017 sponsor

    18:54, 16 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 entered into a sponsorship agreement with the largest international distributor ArLine LLP to the amount of 50 mln tenge.

    As per official statement, 10 large companies have already signed agreements with Astana EXPO-2017 on rendering sponsorship assistance. These are NCOC consortium, CISCO, Shell, Saint-Gobain, Air Astana, Mercur Auto LTD, JSC Kazkommertsbank etc. ArLine LLP specializes in promotion of home-produced goods as well as trade and development of its distributorship network in Kazakhstan.

    EXPO 2017 EXPO projects and technologies News Top Story
