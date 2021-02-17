10 medical facilities built in Atyrau region in 2020

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Despite ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus infection, several medical facilities were built in Atyrau region last year, governor of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov confirmed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While delivering a report on what had been done in terms of construction in the region in 2020, governor Dosmukhambetov revealed 10 medical facilities were constructed in Atyrau region.

In his words, a central hospital for 75 bed was built in Kurmangazy district. A 50-bed wing of the cardiological center was put into service as well. A module hospital was commissioned in Atyrau city.

Ambulance stations began functioning at a number of rural areas. In addition, 5 mobile medical units were created to ensure residents of rural areas have access to medical services, Dosmukhambetov added.

In total, according to him, 66 new vehicles were allotted for the needs of the regional ambulance service.

Moreover, a 75-bed hospital is being constructed in the town of Kulsary.