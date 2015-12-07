10 mln Kazakhstanis to be provided with natural gas by 2030

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 10 million Kazakhstanis will be provided with natural gas by 2030, this has been informed at today's press conference in Central Communications Service by deputy Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

According to his words, over the last 10 years Kazakhstan has implemented about 130 projects. At present natural gas is supplied to 1160 settlements. In total, natural gas is supplied to 9 of 14 regions and the cities of Astana and Almaty. Mr. Mirzagaliyev stressed that this year there were gasified 18 settlements in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions at the expense of the republican and local budgets and the national operator "KazTransGas". "In the years 2016-2018 it is planned to gasify 66 settlements in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. In addition, in 2016-2020 the gasification process of the country will be further financed by the national operator. KazTransGas will supply gas to 14 settlements of Aktobe, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions," said the deputy Minister.