10 Mongolian companies to export their products to the U.S. market

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - At the initiatives of 'Mongolian Brand Association' NGO, the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI), Mongolian Marketing Association and the U.S. Embassy in Mongolia organized ‘Let’s Export to America’ event on November 20 in partnership with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), Montsame reports.

Representatives and experts of the AACC attended the event, giving counsel to Mongolian entities on exporting their products to the U.S. market and conducted a training on requirements and legal environment to draw investment. Delegates of 30 Mongolian companies took part in the event and it gave opportunities to up to 10 potential companies to export their goods to the United States.

Secretary General of the MNCCI B.Saruul highlighted during the event that the chamber will pay attention and work towards broadening and developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, conducting joint business meetings and exhibitions in collaboration with the U.S. trade promotion organizations, connecting business people of the two countries and rendering support on exporting products of Mongolia to the U.S. market.