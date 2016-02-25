10 more countries confirm their participation in EXPO 2017 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 10 more participation agreements were signed on Day 2 of the second meeting of the EXPO 2017 international participants in Astana on Thursday.

The Comoro Islands, Bolivia, Benin, Congo, Hungary, Monaco, Pakistan, the Kingdom of Tonga, Vanuatu and Vietnam inked the agreements with "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC in the Kazakh capital. The company also signed an agreement with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The analogous agreements were inked with China and Russia on Day 1.

75 countries and 14 international organizations have officially confirmed their intention to participate in the EXPO 2017 event. The actual number of participating countries is expected to grow by 2017.

Recall that 278 delegates from 102 countries descended on Astana for the two-day meeting of the EXPO 2017 international participants earlier this week.

