  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    10 more on Japanese cruise ship infected with coronavirus

    08:12, 06 February 2020
    Photo: None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Another 10 people on a cruise ship quarantined near Yokohama have tested positive for a new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the health ministry said Thursday.

    The latest figure brings the total number of people on the ship infected with the pneumonia-causing virus to 20, Kyodo reports.


    The ship, the Diamond Princess, with 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew aboard has been kept in quarantine at anchor off a pier in the Kanagawa Prefecture capital after a disembarked 80-year-old passenger from Hong Kong was found to be infected with the virus.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!