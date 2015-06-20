10 MW solar power plant to be built in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - First solar power plant with the capacity of 10 MW will be constructed in Atyrau region.

The power plant will be built in Zhylyoi area near the town of Kulsary. Start of construction is planned for August 2015. It is expected that the solar power plant will be commissioned in May 2016. The total cost of the construction is estimated at $25 million, said the head of "Ecoprotek-Kulsary" Askar Sekerbayev whose company is promoting the project.