    10 rural settlements in N Kazakhstan placed under quarantine

    19:09, 20 October 2020
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 10 rural settlements, including 3 district centres in North Kazakhstan are placed under quarantine due to surge in coronavirus case.

    Five days ago quarantine was in effect only in 6 rural settlements. Most of cases were registered in Yessil district. 6 out of 13 districts imposed quarantine in villages.

    Since March the region recorded 4,309 coronavirus infections, 4,209 of them recovered. For the past 24 hours, 8 more people were tested positive for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    
