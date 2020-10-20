10 rural settlements in N Kazakhstan placed under quarantine

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 10 rural settlements, including 3 district centres in North Kazakhstan are placed under quarantine due to surge in coronavirus case.

Five days ago quarantine was in effect only in 6 rural settlements. Most of cases were registered in Yessil district. 6 out of 13 districts imposed quarantine in villages.

Since March the region recorded 4,309 coronavirus infections, 4,209 of them recovered. For the past 24 hours, 8 more people were tested positive for COVID-19.