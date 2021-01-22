10 test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Of 258, ten air passengers who returned to Kazakhstan have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Special Commission fighting the spread of COVID-19.

On January 21, 2021, 13 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Iran, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

Of 1,888 passengers on board of the flights, 1,471 had PCR tests and 417 – had no PCR tests upon arrival to Kazakhstan.

8 flights with 1,131 passengers on board (885 with PCR tests and 246 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

4 flights with 752 passengers on board (581 with PCR tests and 171 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

1 flight with 5 passengers on board. All passengers had PCR tests.

The air travelers without PCR tests have been tested for the coronavirus infection and are waiting for the results at the quarantine facilities.

Of 258 passengers who had returned on January 20, ten Kazakhstani nationals tested positive for COVID-19. 6 of them arrived via the Minsk-Nur-Sultan flight, 3 – via Sharm El Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight and 1 – via Dubai-Nur-Sultan flight.