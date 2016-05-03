10 thousand jobs created under Industrialization Map in 2015, Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last year 10 thousand full-time jobs were created under Industrialization Map, chairman of Investment Committee Yerlan Khairov has announced today at CCS briefing dedicated to the industrial-innovation policy.

He noted that for 6 years of industrialization, 900 projects worth 3.8 trillion tenge were introduced in Kazakhstan.

85 thousand jobs were created.

According to him, within the framework of the Industrialization Map 128 projects worth 815 billion tenge were introduced in 2015, 10 thousand permanent jobs were created, Kazinform refers to the website of Prime Minister.