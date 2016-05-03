  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    10 thousand jobs created under Industrialization Map in 2015, Ministry

    12:52, 03 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last year 10 thousand full-time jobs were created under Industrialization Map, chairman of Investment Committee Yerlan Khairov has announced today at CCS briefing dedicated to the industrial-innovation policy.

    He noted that for 6 years of industrialization, 900 projects worth 3.8 trillion tenge were introduced in Kazakhstan.

    85 thousand jobs were created.

    According to him, within the framework of the Industrialization Map 128 projects worth 815 billion tenge were introduced in 2015, 10 thousand permanent jobs were created, Kazinform refers to the website of Prime Minister.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Social support Government Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!