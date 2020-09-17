10 villages under quarantine due to bird flu in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan determined the cause of poultry death. The research indicates a presence of highly-pathogenic flu in domestic fowl.

7,000 chickens have already died. The toll will probable grow further.

10 rural settlements in 7 regions of the region impose quarantine regulations. The quarantine area stretches over 8 km from the disease hotbeds. Movement of people and transport will be restricted to the utmost. Export of poultry products, feather, fodder and equipment used from the quarantine area are completely excluded.