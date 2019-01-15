10-year-old Kazakh footballers secure 5 wins in Russia

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The 10-year-old footballers of Ertis Pavlodar Football Club won silver medals at an international tournament in Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Omsk, Russia, hosted Christmas Holidays International Football Tournament. The players of Pavlodar Football Center, Ertis-2009, competed there. In addition, the field was also taken by Krasnaya Zvezda (Omsk), Yenisey Krasnoyarsk, Dynamo Omsk, SDYuShOR Omsk, Yunost Yekaterinburg, and Metallurg (Aksu of Pavlodar region).

"Ertis-2009 team had five wins, one draw, and one loss. The players of Ertis Football Center did defend the honor of Kazakhstan in the international arena as they captured silver," a representative of Ertis Football Club added.

The gold was struck by Yenisey.







Photo courtesy of FC Ertis