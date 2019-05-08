"10 years on the way of peace» of Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the 1 May 2019 the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs celebrated its 10th anniversary with a festive concert.UNESCO Almaty Office representative Lina Benete congratulated KazFUCA and presented a Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on the occasion the anniversary.

During this Kazakhstan Year of Youth, UNESCO hopes that we can continue to work together to promote ensure youth engagement and empowerment, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office's website reads.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO The best members of the UNESCO Clubs, the winners and laureates of the Federation programs together with the leading artists of Kazakhstan congratulated The Kazakhstan Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations. International members of the World UNESCO Clubs movement around the world joined the concert program via YouTube live translation.

Today, there are 127 UNESCO Clubs in Kazakhstan that include more than 9,000 people. UNESCO Clubs are represented in more than 40 cities, 12 villages and 14 regions of the country.

Enhancing the civic position of young people and supporting creatively gifted children from vulnerable social groups and remote regions of the country, KazFUCA pays attention to the development of international cooperation. According to the results of the 23rd Session of the Executive Council of the Asia-Pacific Federation of Clubs and Associations of UNESCO, it is the first time in the history of the country and region, the Kazakhstan Federation took the lead in this regional structure for the period from 2016 to 2020, which certainly promotes the image of the Republic of Kazakhstan on international arena among a wide network of civil society organizations.