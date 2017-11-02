  • kz
    100 Days to Olympics marked in Astana

    20:05, 02 November 2017
    Photo:
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Astana celebrated the 100 Day Countdown to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Kazinform refers to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.



    The event was attended by famous Kazakh athletes Olympic prize winners, representatives of the country's Olympic Committee, as well as the Ambassador of South Korea to Kazakhstan Mr. Kim Dae-sik.

    2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 9 to February 25, 2018.





    Astana Sport Kazakhstan and South Korea
