ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 100 families received keys to new apartments in Aktau city.

The solemn ceremony was held in Aktau's neighborhood 31a. The new residential building was constructed under the state program "Development of Regions - 2020" with the participation of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company. New residents of the building were congratulated by Suindik Aldashev - first deputy governor of Mangystau region, Serikbai Trumov - Mayor of Aktau, deputy chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company Aisultan Akchurin. According to the press service of the city administration in the near future in the framework of the program "Development of Regions - 2020" there will be built residential buildings with apartments for 216 families.