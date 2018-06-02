100 Ideas for CIS project expected to generate youth innovative project database

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM The 100 Ideas for the CIS project will help create a database of youth innovative projects. The regulation on the international youth project was approved by the CIS heads of government at a a meeting in Dushanbe, BelTA has learned.

The 100 Ideas for the CIS project is one of the mechanisms to develop the common innovation and scientific and technological space in the CIS. It is aimed at increasing youth participation in the integration processes, BelTA reports.



A pilot version of the project was successfully held in the CIS in 2014-2015 (it was initiated in Belarus in 2013). The project is designed to help establish a database about youth innovative projects and their authors, develop contacts between young people from different countries, to promote business and innovation culture in the youth environment in the CIS member states. The project will be carried out within two years and consist of two stages: national (selection) and international (final).



The project is open to young people aged between 14-35 from the CIS member states. The nominations include Aerospace and Transport Systems, Security, Living Systems, Nanosystems Industry, Information Technology, Medicine and Healthcare, Manufacturing Technology and Industrial Infrastructure, Rational Use of Natural Resources, Social Services, Hospitality, My Country in the Commonwealth.