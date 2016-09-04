100 movies to compete in Tehran Intl. Short Film Festival

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 33rd edition of Tehran International Short Film Festival will host 100 short films from 41 countries.Mr. Hassan Dezvareh, head of international affairs of TISFF told reporters on Wednesday that a total of 3668 movies from 117 countries were examined and ultimately 100 short movies were selected to compete in the final section; "71 movies participate from 34 countries in international section; 12 movies from 9 countries in Asian section, and 17 movies of 10 countries will participate in noncompetitive section of Video Art," he said, Mehr News Agency reported.

"Fiction, documentary, experimental, and animation stand in order of the most number of movies in this edition; France has 10 movies, Germany, 9 movies, Belgium, 5 movies, Spain, 4, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, and the US each has 3; Britain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, and Italy each 2; Bulgaria, China, Chile, Cypress, Denmark, Ecuador, Greece, Argentina, Republic of Ireland, Indonesia, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, New Zealand, Poland, Peru, Russia, Turkey, Uruguay, Vietnam, Belarus, and Austria, each single movie," Dezvareh detailed.

"In Asian competitive section, South Korea has 3 movies, Turkey 2, Armenia, China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Burma, and Lebanon each single movie, and in noncompetitive Video Art section, Finland has 4 movies, Germany and the US each 3, China, Japan, France, Russia, Spain, Slovakia, and Britain each has single movie," he told the press.

The 33rd TISFF will be held in Charsou Cinema Complex November 8-14.