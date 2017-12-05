100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project has big future, says minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev revealed what the future holds for the nationwide project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the session of the Public Council for the issues of development of the information sphere, information and communication technologies and public services on Tuesday, Minister Abayev claimed that the project had become quite popular.



"We've already developed the roadmap for the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project, as part of which we will make 100 short documentaries about those people next year. The documentaries will give an insight into lives of 100 new faces of Kazakhstan," he said at the session.



Minister Abayev believes it is crucial to involve into the project not only 100 new faces, but all those people (2,100) who made the initial selection for the nationwide voting.



"What we want them to do is to talk to young people, deliver lectures or open lessons. We've already have a plan, we won't give this project up. We will set all those people as an example to our youngsters," Abayev added.



As a reminder, Astana hosted the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan forum with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev last week. The 100 New Faces project is a part of the Rukhani Janghyru Program.



"The 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan is a story of 100 people of different ages and nationalities from different regions of Kazakhstan who have achieved success over the past years," President Nazarbayev wrote in his article The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity.



The idea of the project is to show what one can achieve with his or her talent and skills and how he or she can help develop Kazakhstan.