    100% of voters cast their votes at polling station in Baku

    22:28, 20 March 2016
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - 100% of voters have cast their votes at the polling station in Baku (Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan), said Deputy Chairman of the electoral commission of the polling station №212 in Baku Nurbek Almashov.

    According to his words, at the moment the polling station is closed. The personnel will proceed to count the votes.
    N. Almashov added that 100% of voters have cast their votes at the polling station number 212 in the city of Baku.

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016
