100 people evacuated from snow-hit cars in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Employees of Aktobe region's Emergency Dept and Akimat of Zheltau district have evacuated 100 people stuck in the snowdrift on "Aktobe-Orsk" highway near Shamshi Kaldayakov village.

Thus, 75 people were placed in the building of the secondary school in Shamshi Kaldayakov village. 10 people have found temporary shelter in the house of the Governor of the rural district. However, it was reported that several drivers refused to leave their vehicles.

Meanwhile, some highways of the region are closed.