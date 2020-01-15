100 reps of Presidential youth personnel reserve will be appointed to posts, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - This year 100 people included in the Presidential youth personnel reserve will be appointed to their posts, this has been announced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State said that today's youth is the future of the public administration system. Currently, 55 people have been appointed to new posts.

He added that this year it is planned to assigned new posts to 100 representatives of Presidential youth personnel reserve.