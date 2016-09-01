100 Specific Steps National Plan must be fully implemented - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world expects the results of implementation of our 100 Specific Steps National Plan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said opening the first joint sitting of the Parliament chambers in Astana today.

"We need to solve important objectives and a large-scale work is waiting for us. In this regard, the Parliament is imposed huge responsibility. Last year we announced adoption of the Five Reforms on Modernization of the Country and we have to implement these 100 Steps, because the world expects the results of these reforms," N.Nazarbayev said.



The Parliament needs to elaborate numerous laws on development of the country some of which must be adopted in the nearest future.

"I believe in professionalism of the Parliament and that it will worthily fulfill all the tasks imposed on it", the Kazakh Leader highlighted.