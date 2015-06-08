‘100 steps&#39; program to help Kazakhstan become one of top economies, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National plan "100 specific steps" will help implement the Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy and ensure Kazakhstan's entry into the world's 30 most competitive economies, believes chief researcher of the Strategic Research and Forecasting Department of the Library of the First President Anar Rakhimzhanova.

"The program will allow to create a foundation for future sustainable development of the country, boost welfare of its citizens and stable development amid global crisis," Ms Rakhimzhanova said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service on Monday. In her words, Kazakhstan has everything in place to become a competitive nation.