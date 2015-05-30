  • kz
    100 steps for implementation of 5 institutional reforms discussed in Astana

    14:40, 30 May 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan Baglan Mailybayev chaired a conference dedicated to the national plan "100 steps for implementation of 5 institutional reforms".

    Representatives of the regions, heads of internal policy departments, culture, youth policy, representatives of regional people's assemblies of Kazakhstan, heads of universities, and regional mass media and representatives of the scientific and community took part in the conference.

    The participants discussed the tasks and mechanisms of implementation of five institutional reforms.

    As B. Mailybayev noted, all state bodies and the population have a task on gradual implementation of five institutional reforms and achievement of the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan.

    The main purpose of the country is to join the top 30 most developed economies of the world.

    B. Mailybayev also noted that the 100 steps plan was aimed at modernization of the key spheres of the life of the population.

    Upon completion of the conference, specific instructions were given to all involved in the implementation process bodies.

