100 trees planted in Nur-Sultan on occasion of Egemen Kazakhstan's 100th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Egemen Kazakhstan Newspaper celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. On the occasion of this event, 100 trees were planted in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev as well as prominent public figures participated in the tree planting ceremony.



The Minister congratulated the staff of the newspaper on its 100th anniversary. "Today, we have planted 100 trees on the occasion of Egemen Kazakhstan's 100th jubilee. I wish prosperity to our newspaper and capital city Nur-Sultan," said the Minister.



According to CEO of JSC Egemen Kazakhstan Republican Newspaper Darkhan Kydyrali, numerous events will be organized as part of celebration of the newspaper's 100th anniversary.

