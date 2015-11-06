100 volunteers from N Kazakhstan region to take part in EXPO-2017

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The residents of North Kazakhstan region will take part in the international exhibition EXPO-2017. The North Kazakhstan region will send 100 volunteers, head of the department of entrepreneurship and tourism of North Kazakhstan region Yevgeny Glotov told.

"We spread the word in the region asking who would like to come to Astana to serve the EXPO-2017 and welcome guests coming from around the world to the event. We are ready to send 100 volunteers from our region to Astana to work at the exhibition. The requirements are quite high for the candidates. All of them have to speak the state and English languages. They will have to talk to guests from more than 100 world countries," Y. Glotov said.

There are even more people willing to work at the exhibition than required. 150 applications have been received from students of the region. However, only 100 of them will be selected.

"We are going to receive the applications for about one week longer and then begin to consider them and select volunteers," he added.

Selected volunteers will undergo special trainings next year.