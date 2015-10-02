100 Years of Beauty - Kazakhstan&#39;s version

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan fashion portal Look.tm offers its own version of 100 Years of Beauty with the participation of Aiya Shalkar, a fashion designer and beauty icon for hundreds of insta-users.

"Despite all forecasts, 100 Years of Beauty project gains more and more popularity in YouTube. You have already watched French, American, German, Indian, Russian and even Ethiopian versions of women's beauty standards evolution. Now it's high time to like Kazakh one", the project organizers say.