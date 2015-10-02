  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    100 Years of Beauty - Kazakhstan&#39;s version

    13:32, 02 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan fashion portal Look.tm offers its own version of 100 Years of Beauty with the participation of Aiya Shalkar, a fashion designer and beauty icon for hundreds of insta-users.

    "Despite all forecasts, 100 Years of Beauty project gains more and more popularity in YouTube. You have already watched French, American, German, Indian, Russian and even Ethiopian versions of women's beauty standards evolution. Now it's high time to like Kazakh one", the project organizers say.

    Tags:
    Celebrities News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!