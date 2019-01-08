100th anniversary of Amina Omirzakova's birth to be marked at UNESCO level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of actress Amina Omirzakova at the level of the UNESCO. Acting Director of Gabit Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth Azamat Satybaldy said a briefing today.

"In the article ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe' (section ‘Great names of the Great Steppe'), Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev highlights the importance of "formation of an actual gallery of images of great thinkers, poets and rulers of the past in contemporary literature, music, theater, and visual arts". The centenary of People's Artist of Kazakhstan, State Prize Laureate, actress Amina Omirzakova will be celebrated in 2019 under the aegis of the UNESCO," says Azamat Satybaldy.



Amina Omirzakova was born March 8, 1919 in Abay municipality of Semey region (East Kazakhstan region now). In 1938, she graduated from the Institute of Theater in Leningrad (Saint Petersburg) and began her career at the Shymkent Regional Drama Theater.



From 1949 till her dying day (September 26, 2006), Amina Omirzakova had worked at the Gabit Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Theater for Children and Youth.

Amina Omirzakova spent 68 years of her life at the stage and performed as many as 150 roles. She also starred in 20 films.

In different years, the actress was awarded with Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, People's Artist of Kazakh SSR titles and a Certificate of Honor from the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR as well as with the Medal of Honour For Labour Valour and Veteran of Labour Medal.