    101 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

    10:37, 23 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,782 people, including 211 children, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of 2,782 COVID-19 patients, 2,205 are being treated as in-patients and 577 - as out-patients in Kazakhstan.

    101 COVID-19 patients have severe COVID-19, 10 - critical COVID-19. 13 patients are put on ventilators.

    Recall, 179 new COVID-19 cases registered over the past day have been reported in Kazakhstan. 108 people made full recovery from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of people affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day stands at 186. 1 was killed by and 27 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the last 24 hours.


