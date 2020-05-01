102 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 10:40 a.m. May 1 Kazakhstan confirmed 102 more coronavirus cases bringing the country’s tally to 3,504, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

79 of the new cases were detected in Almaty, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Kazakh capital, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Almaty region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Mangistau region, 3 in Turkestan region, 1 in Shymkent.

As of today the number of those infected in Kazakhstan hit 3,504. Most of the cases were recorded in Almaty up to 1,130 and Nur-Sultan with 650.