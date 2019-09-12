  • kz
    104 countries to broadcast World Wrestling Championships to be held in Kazakhstan

    18:06, 12 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 104 countries will broadcast the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Kazakhstan on September 14-22.

    About 700-800 mln are expected to enjoy the World Wrestling Championships which include the Men’s Greco-Roman Wrestling, Women’s and Men’s Freestyle Wrestling.

    «Kazakhstan’s Qazsport TV Channel will broadcast the championships live. Eight countries acquired broadcasting rights,» Qazsport director Pavel Tsybulin said.



    Sport Nur-Sultan
