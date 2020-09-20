  • kz
    104 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

    12:05, 20 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,690 people, including 40 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, 1,900 COVID-19 patients are receiving in-patient treatment and 1,790 - out-patient treatment.

    The number of patients with severe COVID-19 stands at 104. Condition of 11 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 18 patients are on ventilators.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
