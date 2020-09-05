104 more COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 104 more COVID-19 cases, including 47 symptom-free, сoronavirus2020.kz.reads.

15/4 fresh cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 14/4 in Almaty, 5/3 in Shymkent, 5/3 in Akmola region, 2/2 in Aktobe region, 3/1 in Almaty region, 7/7 in Atyray region, 19/5 in East Kazakhstan, 3/3 in Zhambyl region, 4/1 in West Kazakhstan, 8/5 in Karaganda region, 3/1 in Kostanay region, 4/2 in Pavlodar region, 5/1 in North Kazakhstan, 7/5 in Turkestan region.

As a result the number of coronavirus cases the countrywide rose to 106, 225.