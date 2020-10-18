104 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 104 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

19 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 9 in Almaty, 6 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 11 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 9 in Karaganda, 5 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 13 in Pavlodar region, 9 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 109,406.