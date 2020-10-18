  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    104 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    09:32, 18 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 104 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    19 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 9 in Almaty, 6 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 11 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 9 in Karaganda, 5 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 13 in Pavlodar region, 9 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 109,406.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!