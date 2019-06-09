104-year-old resident of Aktobe cast her vote in Presidential Election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 104-year-old voter Zhakybay Bissengaliyeva cast her vote in Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More than 500 polling stations are functioning today across Aktobe region. 150 of them are located in the regional center Aktobe.



Zhakybay Bissengaliyeva voted at the polling station opened in the Railroad Depot.



She arrived at the polling station 30 minutes before its opening and became the first to cast her ballot here.



Zhakybay Bissengaliyeva was born in 1915 in Kyzylsu village, Khromtau municipality of Aktobe region. Her mother suffered from an illness and the father had to raise the children himself. From early morning till late evening Zhakybay worked hard to help her father. She took care of her brothers and helped them get on their feet.



Her husband Gabit Bissengaliyev was a local authority employee. He served in the Red Army during the WWII. The family lived happily with three children. Now Zhakybay Bissengalieyva has 7 great-grandchildren.



"I have participated in all the elections in our country. My grandson brought me here today by a car. I have made my choice. I believe that our children need this choice," she says.