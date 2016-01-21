107 Majilis deputies to be elected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 107 Majilis deputies will be elected at the early elections in Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Kuandyk Turgankulov informed at the CCS press conference.

"The elections allow to significantly save budget funds allocated for the election campaign," K. Turgankulov said.

According to him, in total, 107 deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan will be elected. It includes 98 deputies from the parties and 9 from the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. "3335 deputies of maslikhats of all levels will be elected to local representative bodies at the elections as well," he informed.

The early Majilis elections are scheduled for March 20, 2016.

It should be noted that the Majilismen addressed the President with a request for early dissolution of the Majilis deputies of the Parliament of the fifth convocation. The petition submitted for the consideration of the President was unanimously approved by the representatives of the three parties of the Majilis.

According to Kazakhstani experts, early elections will allow to reduce the budget expenses for these purposes.