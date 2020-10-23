  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    108 new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

    08:55, 23 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 108 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 108 recent COVID-19 recoveries, 7 have been registered in Nur-Sultan, 7 – Almaty city, 1 – in Aktobe region, 38 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 10 – in Pavlodar region, 23 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    A total of 105,493 have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!