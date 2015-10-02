10895 apartments commissioned in Astana since beginning of year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 10895 apartments have been commissioned in Astana since the beginning of the year, Deputy Mayor of Astana Sergei Khoroshun told at the CCS media briefing.

"The housing fund of the capital city has increased by 300 thousand sq meters since July. In total, since the beginning of the year 1million 198 thousand sq meters of housing has being commissioned in Astana. It is 10985 apartments, which is 75% more than in 2014. 28 dilapidated residential complexes were demolished and residents of the city received 328 apartments for free within the project on demolishing of dilapidated housing," S. Khoroshun said.

According to him, 228 thousand sq meters of housing has been commissioned within the framework of the program "Affordable Housing-2020". Astana is still a leader in terms of construction of housing in the country. Presently, 210 residential complexes are under construction in Astana, it is about 76 thousand apartments.