$10B worth projects of transnational companies are implemented in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan has compiled a list of $10 billion worth projects of transnational companies for implementation.

The list includes 34 projects worth around $10.6 billion, Minister Zhenis Kassymbek said at the weekly briefing in Astana.

According to him, 12 projects amounting to $1.4 billion are under implementation now.

A three-level system has been adopted to attract foreign investments:

- at foreign level - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, investment advisors in Kazakhstani organizations abroad and representatives of JSC NC Kazakh Invest.

- at central level - the Ministry of Investments and Development, JSC NC Kazakh Invest.

- at regional level - local executives, regional representatives of JSC NC Kazakh Invest.

Besides, the country's investment climate has been improved in accordance with the OECD standards.

"The Ministry actively participates in the meetings of the Investment Committee as an associated member. We have amended our legislation, taxation, customs control and migration-visa regime," added Kassymbek.